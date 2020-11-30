Colts LT Castonzo injures knee vs. Titans

Indianapolis Colts starting left tackle Anthony Castonzo left Sunday's game against the visiting Tennessee Titans early in the second quarter with a knee injury.

Castonzo later was ruled out for the remainder of the game.

Castonzo appeared to sustain the injury on Jacoby Brissett's 1-yard touchdown run that tied the score at 14 with 12:51 left in the second quarter.

Le'Raven Clark replaced Castonzo in protecting quarterback Philip Rivers' blind side.

The Colts offensive line began the game without center Ryan Kelly, who was sidelined with a neck injury.

