Colts missing CB Rock Ya-Sin for wild-card tilt at Bills

The Indianapolis Colts will have some missing pieces in the secondary on Saturday when they face the Buffalo Bills in a wild-card game at Orchard Park, N.Y.

No. 2 cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (concussion) has been ruled out for the Colts (11-5). Also out is offensive tackle Will Holden (ankle). Both were injured in a Week 16 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

On the defensive line, tackle DeForest Buckner (ankle) is listed as questionable. He missed Indianapolis' Week 17 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars and did not practice this week until Thursday, when he was listed as limited.

Safety Tavon Wilson missed Thursday's practice with a non-injury-related designation. However, safety Khari Willis has cleared the concussion protocol and will be available. Cornerback T.J. Carrie (ankle/shoulder) will start in place of Ya-Sin after two days of full participation in practice.

There are no doubts about the availability of quarterback Philip Rivers (toe) or running back Jonathan Taylor (shoulder) either. Rivers was a full participant on Wednesday and Thursday, while Taylor was limited in practice all week.

Taylor amassed 30 carries for 253 yards and two touchdowns in the win over Jacksonville that pushed Indianapolis into the playoffs.

The Bills enter with a healthier overall roster, but have key questions at wide receiver. Stefon Diggs (oblique) is listed as questionable after being limited on Thursday and missing practice on Wednesday. He posted 127 receptions for 1,535 yards this season to lead the NFL in both categories.

Meanwhile, Cole Beasley (knee) is also questionable. He was limited on Thursday in his first practice since suffering the injury in Week 16.

Wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie (ankle), tight end Reggie Gilliam (knee/hamstring) and offensive lineman Jon Feliciano (knee) were all full participants on Thursday.

