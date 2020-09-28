Colts' Rivers fires 400th career touchdown pass

Philip Rivers became the sixth quarterback in NFL history to throw 400 career touchdown passes when he connected with Indianapolis Colts teammate Mo Alie-Cox on a 1-yard scoring pass in the second quarter against the New York Jets on Sunday.

The pass to his tight end on first-and-goal from the Jets 1-yard line gave Indianapolis a 14-7 lead with 14:13 left in the first half.

Rivers is in his first season with the Colts after spending 16 campaigns with the Chargers -- the first 13 in San Diego, the last three in Los Angeles.

Drew Brees of the New Orleans Saints entered Sunday as the all-time leader with 550 touchdown passes. Tom Brady of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers began the day with 544.

The other players in the 400-touchdown club are Peyton Manning (539), Brett Favre (508) and Dan Marino (420).

Rivers also was closing in on becoming the sixth player to reach 60,000 career passing yards. He was 152 yards shy entering the contest.

The same five players have topped 60,000 yards -- Brees (77,888), Brady (75,027), Manning (71,940), Favre (71,838) and Marino (61,361).

