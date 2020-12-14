Colts to place rookie LB Glasgow on reserve/COVID-19 list

Indianapolis Colts rookie linebacker Jordan Glasgow will be placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list and sit out against the host Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, the team announced.

Safety Ibraheim Campbell will replace Glasgow among active players for the game.

Glasgow, 24, has recorded nine tackles in 12 games this season. He was selected by the Colts in the sixth round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

Campbell, 28, has been limited to 41 snaps on special teams this season. He has collected 115 tackles, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery in 56 career games (15 starts) with the Cleveland Browns, Houston Texans, Dallas Cowboys, Green Bay Packers, New York Jets and Colts.

