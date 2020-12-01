SEARCH
Companies say French regulator gives positive feedback on saliva-based COVID-19 test

01 Dec 2020 / 15:57 H.

    PARIS, Dec 1 (Reuters) - France's health regulator has given positive feedback to a saliva-based COVID-19 testing product, according to the companies Vogo and SkillCell who are involved in developing the product.

    "On November 27th, 2020, France's Haute Autorité de Santé (HAS) issued a favourable opinion on the usage and reimbursement of the EasyCOV test on symptomatic patients for whom nasal swabbing is impossible or difficult to perform," the companies said in a statement on Tuesday. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

