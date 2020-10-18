SEARCH
Compliance with COVID isolation rules is a problem - UK's Gove

18 Oct 2020 / 16:39 H.

    LONDON, Oct 18 (Reuters) - British senior minister Michael Gove said on Sunday there were problems with the level of compliance with COVID-19 self-isolation rules, as he ruled out imposing blanket restrictions across the country to tackle a surge in cases of the virus.

    "There has been a problem with compliance and a challenge on enforcement," Gove told Sky News on Sunday, adding that the support from government for people forced to self-isolate was always kept under review. (Reporting by Paul Sandle; Editing by David Clarke)

