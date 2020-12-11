Congo Parliament ousts speaker, confirming shift in power balance

By Stanis Bujakera

KINSHASA, Dec 10 (Reuters) - The Democratic Republic of Congo's lower house of Parliament voted on Thursday to remove its speaker, handing President Felix Tshisekedi a major victory in his power struggle with predecessor Joseph Kabila.

The vote was a show of strength by Tshisekedi's allies, who might have enough support to form a new majority in Parliament and bring down the prime minister's government, which is dominated by Kabila loyalists. (Reporting by Stanis Bujakera; Writing by Aaron Ross and Hereward Holland Editing by Leslie Adler)