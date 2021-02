By Stanis Bujakera

KINSHASA, Democratic Republic of Congo, Feb 15 (Reuters) - C ongo's President Felix Tshisekedi appointed the head of the state mining company Sama Lukonde Kyenge as the new prime minister, his spokesman said on Monday, the latest in a series of moves aimed at sidelining his predecessor Joseph Kabila. (Reporting by Stanis Bujakera; Editing by Alison Williams)