CONMEBOLLibertadores Results

Dec 2 (OPTA) - Results and fixtures for the CONMEBOLLibertadores on Tuesday (start times are EST) 8th Finals ---------------------------------------------------------- River Plate (0) 1 Athletico Paranaense (0) 0 .... aggregate: 2-1 River Plate win Santos v LDU Quito in play Flamengo v Racing Club (19:30) Wednesday, December 2 fixtures (EST/GMT) Nacional v Independiente Valle (1715/2215) Palmeiras v Delfin (1715/2215) Jorge Wilstermann v Libertad (1930/0030) Internacional v Boca Juniors (1930/0030) Thursday, December 3 fixtures (EST/GMT) Grêmio v Club Guaraní (1930/0030)