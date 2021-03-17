CONMEBOLLibertadores Summaries

Mar 17 (OPTA) - Summaries for the CONMEBOLLibertadores on Tuesday (start times are EST) 2nd Round ................................................................. Deportivo Lara in play Santos ................................................................. Bolívar (2) 5 Scorers: L. Ramos 4, B. Miranda 40, L. Ramos 52, D. Macaluso 57og, V. Abrego 90+4 Yellow card: Álex Granell 21, Miranda 60 Subs used: Gutiérrez 46 (Alberto Guitián), Sadiku 69 (Miranda), Salvatierra 74 (Ramos), Villamíl 89 (Justiniano), Abrego 89 (Saavedra) Wanderers (0) 0 Red card: Hernández 46 Yellow card: López 47 Subs used: Riolfo 46 (González), Méndez 46 (Coitiño), Martínez 65 (Barboza), Blanco 85 (Lima), Couto 89 (Araújo) Aggregate score: 5-1 Referee: Guillermo Enrique Guerrero Alcivar ................................................................. Ayacucho (20:30) Grêmio ................................................................. Independiente Valle (20:30) Unión Española ................................................................. Wednesday, March 17 fixtures (EST/GMT) Libertad v Universidad Católica (1815/2215) Junior v Caracas (2030/0030) San Lorenzo v Universidad de Chile (2030/0030) Thursday, March 18 fixtures (EST/GMT) Atlético Nacional v Club Guaraní (2030/0030)