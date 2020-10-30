CONMEBOLSudamericana Summaries

Oct 30 (OPTA) - Summaries for the CONMEBOLSudamericana on Thursday (start times are EST) 2nd Round ................................................................. Unión in play Emelec ................................................................. Sol de América (0) 0 Yellow card: Noguera 20, Franco 42 Subs used: Viera 58 (Pita), Jourdan 59 (Esparza), Velázquez 86 (Ferreira) Universidad Católica (0) 0 Yellow card: Puch 37, Zampedri 51, Saavedra 63, Pinares 94 Subs used: Rebolledo 65 (Lezcano) Aggregate score: 0-0 Referee: Nicolás Lamolina ................................................................. Coquimbo Unido in play Estudiantes de Mérida ................................................................. Independiente (20:30) Atlético Tucumán ................................................................. Plaza Colonia (20:30) Junior ................................................................. Melgar (20:30) Bahia ................................................................. Tuesday, November 3 fixtures (EST/GMT) Liverpool v Sport Huancayo (1815/2215) Bolívar v Audax Italiano (1815/2215) Deportes Tolima v Unión La Calera (2030/0030)