Cook carries Vikings to victory in Green Bay

Dalvin Cook ran for 163 yards and scored four touchdowns, including three on the ground, to lead the Minnesota Vikings to a 28-22 victory at NFC North-leading Green Bay on Sunday, snapping the Packers' eight-game winning streak in the division.

Back in the lineup for the first time since suffering a groin injury in a Week 5 loss at Seattle, Cook scored on runs of 21, 1 and 1 yards and also took a screen pass 50 yards for a score. Cook had 226 yards from scrimmage on 32 touches as the Vikings (2-5) played effectively on both sides of the ball following their bye week.

The Packers (5-2) lost for the second time in three games, as they were unable to sustain much offensive momentum after the game was tied 14-14 at halftime.

Aaron Rodgers connected with Davante Adams for first-half touchdowns of 5 and 1 yards, as the rivals both capitalized on each of their two full drives in the first 30 minutes.

Adams caught a third scoring pass from Rodgers, a 7-yarder with 2:42 to go, before Green Bay was successful on a 2-point conversion to draw within the final margin. The Packers got the ball back in the final minute, but DJ Wonnum sacked Rodgers and forced a fumble on the final play.

Rodgers was 27-for-41 passing for 291 yards and three touchdowns. Robert Tonyan had five receptions for 79 yards, Adams had seven catches for 53 yards while Jamaal Williams gained 75 yards on 16 carries.

Kirk Cousins completed 11 of 14 passes for 160 yards and a touchdown for the Vikings, who avenged a 43-34 home loss to the Packers in Week 1.

The game hinged on Green Bay's failed fourth-down conversion attempt midway through the third quarter. With the Packers trailing 21-14 with the ball on the Minnesota 37, Rodgers' deep pass for Equanimeous St. Brown down the right side of the field was incomplete, the fourth successive incompletion to thwart the drive.

Minnesota took over possession and wasted little time in taking control, marching 63 yards on four plays in 2:06. Cook punctuated the drive with a 50-yard catch and run, using savvy footwork and solid blocking for his fourth total touchdown of the game to give the Vikings a 28-14 lead.

