Coppa Italia Summaries

Feb 3 (OPTA) - Summaries for the Coppa Italia on Wednesday (start times are CET) Semi-finals ................................................................. Napoli (0) 0 Yellow card: Koulibaly 88 Subs used: Petagna 66 (Politano), Elmas 67 (Demme), Zieliński 69 (Insigne), Osimhen 82 (Lozano) Atalanta (0) 0 Yellow card: Romero 64 Subs used: Pašalić 73 (Pessina), Iličić 73 (Muriel), Lammers 80 (Zapata) Aggregate score: 0-0 Referee: Michael Fabbri .................................................................