Coronavirius impact will be felt far into the future - WHO

GENEVA, July 31 (Reuters) - The global coronavirus outbreak is the sort of disaster whose effects will last far into the future, World Health Organization Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Friday.

"The pandemic is a once-in-a-century health crisis, the effects of which will be felt for decades to come," Tedros told a meeting of the WHO's emergency committee, according to remarks released by the agency. (Reporting by Cecile Mantovani, writing by John Revill; Editing by Michael Shields)