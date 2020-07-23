Coronavirus cases in Latin America pass 4 million -Reuters tally

SANTIAGO/RIO DE JANEIRO, July 22 (Reuters) - Brazil registered a new daily record for confirmed coronavirus cases on Wednesday, pushing the total confirmed cases across Latin America past 4 million, according to a Reuters tally.

Brazil registered 67,860 additional cases of the virus on Wednesday, along with 1,284 related deaths, bringing total cases in Latin America's largest nation to 2,227,514 and deaths there to 82,771. (Reporting by Javier López de Lérida, Pedro Fonseca and Gram Slattery Editing by Chris Reese)