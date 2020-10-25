Coronavirus cases in the Netherlands hit new record, up by more than 10,000

AMSTERDAM, Oct 25 (Reuters) - The number of coronavirus infections in the Netherlands jumped by more than 10,000 in 24 hours, hitting a new record, data released by the National Institute for Public Health (RIVM) on Sunday showed.

The RIVM reported 10,203 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

The Dutch government imposed partial lockdown measures to contain the spread of the virus on Oct. 14, including the closure of all bars and restaurants in the country. (Reporting by Anthony Deutsch and Toby Sterling Editing by Susan Fenton)