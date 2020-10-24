SEARCH
CORONAVIRUS - FRANCE REPORTS 15,008 PEOPLE ARE IN HOSPITAL WITH CORONAVIRUS, FROM 14,032 ON THURSDAY

24 Oct 2020 / 08:44 H.

