SEARCH
  1. The Sun Daily
  2. World
  3. Reuters

CORONAVIRUS - FRANCE REPORTS 19,235 NEW COVID-19 CASES IN PAST 24 HOURS VS 24,392 ON SATURDAY

01 Feb 2021 / 08:13 H.

    CORONAVIRUS - FRANCE REPORTS 19,235 NEW COVID-19 CASES IN PAST 24 HOURS VS 24,392 ON SATURDAY

    Did you like this article?

    email blast