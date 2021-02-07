SEARCH
CORONAVIRUS - FRANCE REPORTS 20,586 NEW CONFIRMED CASES OVER 24 HOURS, VERSUS 22,139 ON FRIDAY

07 Feb 2021 / 03:07 H.

