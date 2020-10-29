SEARCH
CORONAVIRUS - FRANCE REPORTS 244 NEW CORONAVIRUS DEATHS IN PAST 24-HOURS, FROM 523 ON TUESDAY - BFM

29 Oct 2020 / 02:48 H.

