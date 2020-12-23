SEARCH
  1. The Sun Daily
  2. World
  3. Reuters

CORONAVIRUS - FRANCE REPORTS 24,964 PEOPLE HOSPITALISED WITH CORONAVIRUS, FROM 25,233 ON MONDAY

23 Dec 2020 / 02:05 H.

    CORONAVIRUS - FRANCE REPORTS 24,964 PEOPLE HOSPITALISED WITH CORONAVIRUS, FROM 25,233 ON MONDAY

    Did you like this article?

    email blast