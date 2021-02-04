SEARCH
CORONAVIRUS - FRANCE REPORTS 27,955 PEOPLE HOSPITALISED WITH CORONAVIRUS, FROM 28,071 ON TUESDAY

04 Feb 2021 / 08:32 H.

