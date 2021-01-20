SEARCH
CORONAVIRUS - FRANCE REPORTS 2,839 PEOPLE IN INTENSIVE CARE UNITS WITH COVID, UP 26 OVER 24 HOURS

20 Jan 2021 / 02:37 H.

