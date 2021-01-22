SEARCH
  1. The Sun Daily
  2. World
  3. Reuters

CORONAVIRUS- FRANCE REPORTS 2,876 PEOPLE IN INTENSIVE CARE UNITS WITH COVID, UP 24 OVER 24 HOURS

22 Jan 2021 / 02:07 H.

    CORONAVIRUS- FRANCE REPORTS 2,876 PEOPLE IN INTENSIVE CARE UNITS WITH COVID, UP 24 OVER 24 HOURS

    Did you like this article?

    email blast