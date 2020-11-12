SEARCH
  1. The Sun Daily
  2. World
  3. Reuters

CORONAVIRUS - FRANCE REPORTS 328 NEW CORONAVIRUS DEATHS IN PAST 24-HOURS, FROM 1,220 ON TUESDAY

12 Nov 2020 / 02:10 H.

    CORONAVIRUS - FRANCE REPORTS 328 NEW CORONAVIRUS DEATHS IN PAST 24-HOURS, FROM 1,220 ON TUESDAY

    Did you like this article?

    email blast