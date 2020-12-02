SEARCH
CORONAVIRUS - FRANCE SAYS NUMBER OF CONFIRMED CASES UP BY 8,083 OVER 24 HOURS, VERSUS +4,005 MONDAY

02 Dec 2020 / 03:01 H.

