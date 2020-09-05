SEARCH
CORONAVIRUS - FRENCH HEALTH MINISTRY SAYS TOTAL DEATH TOLL (HOSPITALS AND NURSING HOMES) AT 30,686

05 Sep 2020 / 00:24 H.

