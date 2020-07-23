SEARCH
CORONAVIRUS-FRENCH HEALTH MINISTRY SAYS TOTAL DEATH TOLL IS AT 30,172 VS 30,165 A DAY EARLIER

23 Jul 2020 / 02:11 H.

