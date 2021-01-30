SEARCH
CORONAVIRUS - FRENCH PM CASTEX SAYS CLOSE TO 1.5 MILLION FRENCH PEOPLE HAV BEEN VACCINATED

30 Jan 2021 / 03:43 H.

