SEARCH
  1. The Sun Daily
  2. World
  3. Reuters

CORONAVIRUS - FRENCH PM CASTEX SAYS FROM SUNDAY NON-FOOD SHOPPING MALLS WILL BE CLOSED

30 Jan 2021 / 03:41 H.

    CORONAVIRUS - FRENCH PM CASTEX SAYS FROM SUNDAY NON-FOOD SHOPPING MALLS WILL BE CLOSED

    Did you like this article?

    email blast