Coronavirus measures are working, action needed to unleash more money - Scholz

03 Nov 2020 / 20:12 H.

    BERLIN, Nov 3 (Reuters) - The strong economic rebound in Germany and the euro zone over the summer months is showing that coronavirus aid measures are working both nationally and on a European level, German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz said on Tuesday.

    Speaking ahead of a virtual meeting with finance ministers from other euro zone states, Scholz said a second wave of infections was now underlining the urgency to quickly implement a 750 billion euro recovery plan to unleash more aid. (Reporting by Michael Nienaber; editing by Thomas Seythal)

