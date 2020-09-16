SEARCH
  1. The Sun Daily
  2. World
  3. Reuters

CORONAVIRUS: UK PM JOHNSON SAYS WE WILL BE AT 500,000 TESTING CAPACITY BY END OF OCTOBER

16 Sep 2020 / 22:35 H.

    CORONAVIRUS: UK PM JOHNSON SAYS WE WILL BE AT 500,000 TESTING CAPACITY BY END OF OCTOBER

    Did you like this article?

    email blast