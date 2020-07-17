Home
Contact Us
RSS
Archive
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
SMS Alerts
SEARCH
LOGIN
Local
World
Business
Sport
Lifestyle
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Feature
Reviews
Fashion & Beauty
Next Gen
Zest
What2Eat
Tech Today
Going Places
The Right Read
Going Viral
Spotlight
BUZZ
Media & Marketing
True Crimes
Opinion
Another Take
Be Light
Connecting Faiths
Freespace
Inside Higher Ed
Just Different
Law Speak
Letters
Local Counsel
Making Sens
My View
Nutmeg Verses
Off The Cuff
OnPointe
On The Other Hand
Policy Matters
Speaking From The Heart
Wildlife Matters
Dignity For All
Gear Up!
Supplement
Education Focus
Education News
Postgrad
Careers
Urban
Special Supplement
Cerita
Berita
Automotif
Images
The Sun Daily
>
World
>
Reuters
CORONAVIRUS: UK PM JOHNSON SAYS WEDDING RECEPTIONS FOR UP TO 30 PEOPLE WILL BE ALLOWED
17 Jul 2020 / 18:16 H.
CORONAVIRUS: UK PM JOHNSON SAYS WEDDING RECEPTIONS FOR UP TO 30 PEOPLE WILL BE ALLOWED
Did you like this article?
0
I love it
0
I like it
0
I dont like it
Close Ads X
PRIME
Former bank officer duped of RM167,999.50 in Macau Scam
PRIME
Doctors toil and wilt as India virus cases hit one million
PRIME
Perak MB sees huge responsibility as Bersatu Deputy President
PRIME
Former Formula 4 driver charged with cheating more than RM700,000
PRIME
Editor of book insulting National Coat of Arms left Malaysia on Jan 21: Bukit Aman
Today's popular
STRAIGHT FROM THE WIRES
UPDATE 1-Olympics-IOC's Bach ready to run for second term as president
Reuters
17 Jul 2020 / 18:58
British PM Johnson: Other countries' Covid-19 woes show what can go wrong
Reuters
17 Jul 2020 / 18:57
Indian minorities panel faults police role in Delhi riots targeting Muslims
Reuters
17 Jul 2020 / 18:56
French govt to postpone pension reform talks until 2021 -union
Reuters
17 Jul 2020 / 18:56
GOING VIRAL
AFP
Idris Elba disagrees with the censorship of racist films, suggests adding labels instead
Going Viral
16 Jul 2020 / 15:47
Screenshot from Douyin livestream
Customers bash Eric Tsang for promoting supposedly fake goods
Going Viral
16 Jul 2020 / 15:21
Screenshot from CL’s Instagram
What has CL been up to?
Going Viral
15 Jul 2020 / 16:19
iKON’s Junhoe and Jinhwan involved in car crash
Going Viral
15 Jul 2020 / 14:44