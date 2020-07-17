SEARCH
  1. The Sun Daily
  2. World
  3. Reuters

CORONAVIRUS: UK PM JOHNSON SAYS WEDDING RECEPTIONS FOR UP TO 30 PEOPLE WILL BE ALLOWED

17 Jul 2020 / 18:16 H.

    CORONAVIRUS: UK PM JOHNSON SAYS WEDDING RECEPTIONS FOR UP TO 30 PEOPLE WILL BE ALLOWED

    Did you like this article?

    email blast