Correa, Astros crush A's in ALDS opener

LOS ANGELES -- It appears that all Carlos Correa needed to finally reach his own lofty standards this season was the energy of the postseason.

Correa hit two home runs and Jose Altuve had a go-ahead two-run single in a four-run sixth inning as the Houston Astros rallied for a 10-5 victory over the Oakland Athletics on Monday in the opening game of their American League Division Series at Dodger Stadium.

George Springer had four hits as the Astros recovered from a shaky start by right-hander Lance McCullers Jr. The victory came in the Astros' first playoff game at Dodger Stadium since winning Game 7 of the 2017 World Series.

"I love October baseball, I want to be in there," said Correa, who now has 14 postseason home runs in his career. "I want to be in a tough spot and be in decisive situations. I prepare myself every single day mentally for when that situation comes. October baseball, the energy is different."

In a contest that included a combined six home runs, Game 1 managed to pivot on an error and a soft single to left field as the Astros moved two victories away from their fourth consecutive appearance in the American League Championship Series.

Trailing 5-3 in the sixth inning with two outs, the Astros got things started with a gift. A's shortstop Marcus Semien made a fielding error on a grounder by Josh Reddick. After a Martin Maldonado single, Springer connected on an RBI double.

Altuve followed with his single in front of A's left fielder Robbie Grossman to score Maldonado and Springer for a 6-5 lead. Michael Brantley made it 7-5 on a single to center to score Altuve.

"Any time your team gets the most two-out RBI hits, usually that's the team that wins," Astros manager Dusty Baker said. "We made some good plays, we ran the bases well and we came away with the win."

The A's were the first to take advantage of the warm and breezy conditions in Los Angeles, getting a two-run home run from Khris Davis in the second inning and a solo shot from Sean Murphy in the third for a 3-0 lead. It was the second home run for each in the playoffs.

"Early on especially, it looked like some balls that you get it in the air and hit it halfway good it's going to go out," A's manager Bob Melvin said. "Not that some of those balls weren't hit really good. ... It's just warm, ball's carrying and both teams have some guys that hit the ball out of the park."

The Astros used their own power display to get even. In the fourth inning, Alex Bregman homered and Correa hit a two-run shot two batters later to tie it 3-3.

The A's moved back on top in their half of the fourth with a solo home run by Matt Olson, and Mark Canha had a sacrifice fly for a run in the fifth to put Oakland up 5-3.

Following the Astros' four-run sixth inning, Correa hit his second home run of the day in the seventh, a solo shot to center for an 8-5 advantage. Houston tacked on two more runs in the ninth on a Correa single for his fourth RBI of the game and a sacrifice fly from Yuli Gurriel.

Correa had a quiet regular season with a .264 batting average, a career-worst .383 slugging percentage and five home runs. He already has three home runs in three games of the 2020 playoffs.

"(Correa) is a special player and I have seen him do special things," Springer said. "He always seems to rise to the occasion. ... He is one of the best out there, and he has done special things on every stage."

McCullers gave up five runs (four earned) on eight hits over four-plus innings with a walk and five strikeouts. A's starter Chris Bassitt also went four-plus innings, allowing three runs on nine hits with no walks and four strikeouts.

A's right-hander J.B. Wendelken (0-1) was charged with four unearned runs in two-thirds of an inning to take the loss. Astros left-hander Blake Taylor (1-0) got three outs in the fifth inning to earn the victory.

--By Doug Padilla, Field Level Media