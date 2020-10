(Corrects to say person familiar with the matter, not people, in paragraph 1)

Oct 23 (Reuters) - Federal health regulators have decided to allow the resumption of U.S. studies of a leading COVID-19 vaccine candidate from AstraZeneca Plc and the University of Oxford, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing a person familiar with the matter. (Reporting by Munsif Vengattil; Editing by Maju Samuel)