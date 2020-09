(Corrects to show election was in August, not this month)

MOSCOW, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Belarus police detained at least six people on Saturday at the beginning of an anti-government protest in the capital Minsk, a Reuters witness reported.

Hundreds of women gathered in the centre of Minsk to march in the latest demonstration since a disputed presidential election in August. (Writing by Maxim Rodionov; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)