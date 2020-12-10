SEARCH
  1. The Sun Daily
  2. World
  3. Reuters

CORRECTED-Biden says defense secretary nominee Austin would honor civilian leadership of military

10 Dec 2020 / 03:12 H.

    (Corrects quote in 2nd paragraph to 'moment' from 'time')

    WASHINGTON, Dec 9 (Reuters) - President-elect Joe Biden said on Wednesday his defense secretary nominee, retired General Lloyd Austin, would honor and respect the principle of civilian leadership over the U.S. military, even though Austin has not been retired from service for the seven years required by law.

    Biden said he would not ask Congress to provide a waiver so that Lloyd can serve as defense secretary "if this moment in our history did not call for it." (Reporting by Tim Ahmann and Julia Harte Editing by Chris Reese)

    Did you like this article?

    email blast