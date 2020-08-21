CORRECTED-Brazil coronavirus cases tops 3.5 million, fatalities exceed 112,000 -health ministry

(Corrects to say Latin America death toll passes 250,000 instead of almost reaches)

BRASILIA, Aug 20 (Reuters) - Brazil reported 45,323 new cases of the novel coronavirus and 1,204 deaths from the disease caused by the virus in the past 24 hours, the health ministry said on Thursday.

Brazil has now registered 3,501,975 cases of the virus since the pandemic began, while the official death toll from COVID-19 has risen to 112,304, according to ministry data.

The death toll reported on Thursday takes the total number of fatalities across Latin America past 250,000. (Reporting by Pedro Fonseca Writing by Jamie McGeever; Editing by Sandra Maler)