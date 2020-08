(Corrects headline and 1st paragraph to 22,048 new cases from 22,408)

RIO DE JANEIRO, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Brazil on Monday registered 22,048 new cases of coronavirus and 703 deaths, the health ministry said.

Overall, Brazil now has 3,057,470 confirmed cases, while the death toll has risen to 101,752. (Reporting by Pedro Fonseca Editing by Chris Reese)