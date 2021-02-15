CORRECTED-Britain's Queen Elizabeth 'delighted' at news of Meghan's pregnancy

(Corrects to Harry's father, not brother, paragraph 2)

LONDON, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Britain's Queen Elizabeth and the entire royal family are delighted at news that Prince Harry and his wife Meghan are expecting their second child, a Buckingham Palace spokesman said on Sunday.

The spokesman said the Queen and her husband Prince Philip, Harry's father Prince Charles and the whole family were "delighted" and wished the couple well. (Reporting by William James and Michael Holden Editing by David Goodman)