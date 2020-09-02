CORRECTED-British stocks gain on signs of economic recovery, Rolls Royce jumps

(Corrects throughout to remove reference to Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc being a luxury carmaker)

* FTSE 100 up 0.8%, FTSE 250 adds 0.3%

Sept 2 (Reuters) - London-listed shares rose on Wednesday as investors bet on a faster economic recovery following upbeat manufacturing data from the world's two biggest economies, while Rolls-Royce jumped to the top of the FTSE 100.

The FTSE 100 index and the mid-cap FTSE 250 index climbed 0.8% and 0.3%, respectively, with mining , chemicals and aero stocks leading gains.

Britain's top homebuilder, Barratt Developments Plc , jumped 2.7% even as it scrapped a special dividend payout and reported a near 30% fall in full-year housing completions and revenue. (Reporting by Shashank Nayar in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)