CORRECTED-BUZZ-Clover Health: Set to recover from worst day in 4 months

05 Feb 2021 / 20:40 H.

    (Corrects month to January, from December, in fifth bullet)

    ** Shares of health insurance provider Clover Health Investments Corp up 4.1% at $12.73 premarket, after dropping over 12% on Thursday

    ** Co on Friday says it is subject to a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission investigation

    ** This comes a day after a scathing report from short-seller Hindenburg Research caused Clover's shares to mark their worst day in four months

    ** CLOV rebuffs Hindenburg report, says some claims in report were "completely untrue"

    ** Stock set for its best day since late-Jan., down 27.1% this year by Thursday's close (Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru)

