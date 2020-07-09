SEARCH
  1. The Sun Daily
  2. World
  3. Reuters

CORRECTED-CHINA JUNE CPI +2.5 PCT (NOT +2.7%) FROM A YEAR AGO (REUTERS POLL +2.5 PCT)

09 Jul 2020 / 10:01 H.

    CORRECTED-CHINA JUNE CPI +2.5 PCT (NOT +2.7%) FROM A YEAR AGO (REUTERS POLL +2.5 PCT)

    Did you like this article?

    email blast