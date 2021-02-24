CORRECTED-China reports 12 new COVID-19 cases vs 10 a day earlier

(Corrects number of confirmed new cases to 12, not 11, in first paragraph, fixes typo in last paragraph)

Feb 24 (Reuters) - Mainland China reported 12 new COVID-19 cases on Feb. 23, up from 10 cases a day earlier, the country's national health authority said on Wednesday.

The National Health Commission, in a statement, said all of the new cases were imported infections originating from overseas. The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, remained unchanged from a day earlier at nine.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in mainland China now stands at 89,864, while the death toll remains unchanged at 4,636. (Reporting by Se Young Lee in Washington; editing by Jane Wardell)