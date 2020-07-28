CORRECTED-China says HK to suspend crime-related agreements with UK, Canada, Australia

(Corrects headline and first paragraph to remove reference to New Zealand, add reference to Australia)

BEIJING, July 28 (Reuters) - China's foreign ministry said on Tuesday that Hong Kong's government would suspend agreements on mutual assistance for criminal matters, including extradition, with Britain, Canada and Australia.

Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin told a daily briefing that the three countries' decision to suspend extradition agreements with Hong Kong over a new security law for the city constituted a gross interference in China's internal affairs. (Reporting by Gabriel Crossley; writing by Se Young Lee; Editing by Gareth Jones)