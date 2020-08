(Corrects headline and lead to make clear that China's opposition is to U.S. ties with Taiwan)

BEIJING, Aug 12 (Reuters) - China said on Wednesday it opposed any official U.S. ties with Taiwan under any pretext, after U.S. Health Secretary Alex Azar's visit to Taiwan.

Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian told reporters during a daily briefing that those who play with fire will get burnt. (Reporting by Cate Cadell; Editing by Catherine Evans and Toby Chopra)