CORRECTED-FTSE 100 set to snap two-week winning streak as lockdowns, Brexit weigh

* FTSE 100 up 1%, FTSE 250 adds 0.8%

Oct 16 (Reuters) - London's FTSE 100 rose on Friday as a weaker pound boosted shares of exporters, although gains were capped by Brexit-related uncertainty and new lockdowns to contain a resurgence in cases of the novel coronavirus.

The blue-chip index climbed 1%, with energy , travel and leisure, and homebuilding stocks leading the gains. The FTSE 100 had hit a near-two week low in the previous session.

The mid-cap FTSE 250 index gained 0.8% on Friday.

However, both the indexes were on course for their first weekly decline in three weeks as investors sought more details about the Brexit trade deal negotiations.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Friday will set out his approach to an agreement, a day after the European Union told Britain to compromise on their new economic partnership or stand ready for trade disruptions in less than 80 days.

In company news, Man Group Plc jumped 5% after the hedge fund manager reported a 4.4% rise in funds under management as of September-end aided by market recovery. (Reporting by Devik Jain in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)