(Corrects to show that Conde is leading in 14, not 13 constituencies)

CONAKRY, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Guinea's President Alpha Conde retained his lead on Wednesday in provisional results from the Oct. 18 election, beating his challengers in 14 constituencies out of 20 that have been announced by the electoral commission. (Reporting by Saliou Samb Writing by Hereward Holland Editing by Bate Felix)