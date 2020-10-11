CORRECTED-Japan coast guard says Chinese vessels sail near disputed East China Sea islands

(Corrects to say 21 incursions this year, not since August, in paragraph 2)

TOKYO, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Japan's Coast Guard said on Sunday that two Chinese vessels entered what Japan considers its territorial waters near disputed islands in the East China Sea.

It marked the 21st time this year that Chinese boats have entered Japanese waters and the first since late August, a Japanese Coast Guard representative said.

The contested territory contains islands known as the Senkaku in Japan and the Diaoyu in China.

China's Chinese foreign ministry did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. The defence ministry could not immediately be reached. (Reporting by Rocky Swift; Additional reporting by Ryan Woo in Beijing; Editing by William Mallard)