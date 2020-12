(Corrects to show that initial magnitude was 6.4, revised to 5.3)

Dec 27 (Reuters) - An earthquake of magnitude 5.3 struck eastern Turkey, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said on Sunday.

The quake occurred at a depth of 2 km (1.2 miles), the EMSC said.

The centre initially reported the magnitude as 6.4.

